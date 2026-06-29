374 MDG Conducts MASCAL Exercise

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Security Forces Squadron and the 374 Medical Group move a patient to an emergency vehicle for transport during a mass casualty exercise at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 30, 2026. The scenario tested coordination among first responders to assess, treat and transport simulated casualties in a controlled training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)