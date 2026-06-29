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    374 MDG Conducts MASCAL Exercise [Image 10 of 11]

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    374 MDG Conducts MASCAL Exercise

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.28.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Security Forces Squadron and the 374 Medical Group move a patient to an emergency vehicle for transport during a mass casualty exercise at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 30, 2026. The scenario tested coordination among first responders to assess, treat and transport simulated casualties in a controlled training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 02:05
    Photo ID: 9787926
    VIRIN: 260630-F-LX373-1333
    Resolution: 5613x3735
    Size: 4.88 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 374 MDG Conducts MASCAL Exercise [Image 11 of 11], by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    374 MDG Conducts MASCAL Exercise
    374 MDG Conducts MASCAL Exercise
    374 MDG Conducts MASCAL Exercise
    374 MDG Conducts MASCAL Exercise
    374 MDG Conducts MASCAL Exercise
    374 MDG Conducts MASCAL Exercise
    374 MDG Conducts MASCAL Exercise
    374 MDG Conducts MASCAL Exercise

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    Mass Casualty Exercise
    374th Medical Group
    Readiness
    374th Civil Engineer Squadron
    374 MDG
    Yokota Air Base

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