374 MDG Conducts MASCAL Exercise

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department prepare to transport a simulated casualty during a mass casualty exercise at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 30, 2026. Exercises like this reinforce the knowledge and experience first responders need to respond to emergencies and support installation readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)