374 MDG Conducts MASCAL Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A simulated patient rests inside of an emergency vehicle during a mass casualty exercise at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 30, 2026. Exercises like this reinforce the knowledge and experience first responders need to respond to emergencies and support installation readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)