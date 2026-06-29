A portable patient monitor displays a simulated patient’s conditions during a mass casualty exercise at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 30, 2026. Training under realistic conditions develops the skills and confidence Airmen need to respond effectively during real-world emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 02:05
|Photo ID:
|9787919
|VIRIN:
|260630-F-LX373-1160
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.27 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 374 MDG Conducts MASCAL Exercise [Image 11 of 11], by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.