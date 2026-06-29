374 MDG Conducts MASCAL Exercise

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department assess a simulated patient for injuries during a mass casualty exercise at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 30, 2026. Realistic, integrated training prepares Airmen to respond to emergencies while reinforcing the installation's mission readiness and the safety of its community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)