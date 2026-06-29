374 MDG Conducts MASCAL Exercise

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department assess simulated patients during a mass casualty exercise at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 30, 2026. Mass casualty exercises evaluate emergency response procedures, strengthens coordination among medical professionals, and identifies opportunities to improve response capabilities during large-scale incidents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)