USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Daily Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260630-N-HQ499-1066 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (June 30, 2026)- Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Carson Lor, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), uses a pallet jack to move equipment in the hangar bay aboard the ship in Newport News, Virginia, June 30, 2026. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Omar M. Sicle)