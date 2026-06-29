260630-N-HQ499-1062 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (June 30, 2026)- Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Kaleb Richardson, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), organizes wiring aboard the ship in Newport News, Virginia, June 30, 2026. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Omar M. Sicle)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 11:21
|Photo ID:
|9786185
|VIRIN:
|260630-N-HQ499-1062
|Resolution:
|3712x5568
|Size:
|5.4 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Daily Operations [Image 5 of 5], by SA Omar Sicle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.