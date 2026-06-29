USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Daily Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260630-N-HQ499-1062 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (June 30, 2026)- Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Kaleb Richardson, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), organizes wiring aboard the ship in Newport News, Virginia, June 30, 2026. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Omar M. Sicle)