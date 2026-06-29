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    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Daily Operations [Image 2 of 5]

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    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Daily Operations

    UNITED STATES

    06.30.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Omar Sicle 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    260630-N-HQ499-1041 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (June 30, 2026)- Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Travis Beach, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), finds foreign object debris during a walkdown of the flight deck aboard the ship in Newport News, Virginia, June 30, 2026. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Omar M. Sicle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 11:21
    Photo ID: 9786184
    VIRIN: 260630-N-HQ499-1041
    Resolution: 3084x4626
    Size: 2.3 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Daily Operations [Image 5 of 5], by SA Omar Sicle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Daily Operations
    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Daily Operations
    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Daily Operations
    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Daily Operations

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    RCOH
    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)
    Foreign Object Debris Detector (FOD)

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