USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Daily Operations

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260630-N-HQ499-1041 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (June 30, 2026)- Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Travis Beach, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), finds foreign object debris during a walkdown of the flight deck aboard the ship in Newport News, Virginia, June 30, 2026. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Omar M. Sicle)