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    USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) holds award ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

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    USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) holds award ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Photo by Seaman Caleb Kissner 

    USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53)

    U.S. Navy Fire Controlman (Aegis) 2nd Class Luke Shampton, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53), receives the enlisted surface warfare specialist pin, June 12, 2026. John Paul Jones is currently deployed in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operation conducting routine operations. An integral part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation and overflight, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Caleb Kissner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 23:29
    Photo ID: 9782159
    VIRIN: 260613-N-VC040-1116
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.98 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) holds award ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SN Caleb Kissner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) holds award ceremony
    USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) holds award ceremony
    USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) holds award ceremony

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