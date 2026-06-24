USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) holds award ceremony

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U.S. Navy Cmdr. Josh Virgadamo, commanding officer of Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53), speaks to Sailors on the foc’sle, June 12, 2026. John Paul Jones is currently deployed in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operation conducting routine operations. An integral part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation and overflight, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Caleb Kissner)