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    VS26 gathers allies, partners for multi-domain exercise

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    VS26 gathers allies, partners for multi-domain exercise

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    06.28.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tristan Truesdell 

    Pacific Air Forces

    U.S., Japan and New Zealand service members pose for a photo at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 29, 2026 in support of VALIANT SHIELD 2026. Exercises like VALIANT SHIELD allow Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the joint force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 22:52
    Photo ID: 9782131
    VIRIN: 260629-F-BG120-1014
    Resolution: 5635x3757
    Size: 3.14 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VS26 gathers allies, partners for multi-domain exercise, by TSgt Tristan Truesdell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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