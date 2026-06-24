Pacific Partnership 2026 Conducts Disaster Management Workshop in Quang Tri, Vietnam

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QUANG TRI, Vietnam (June 29, 2026) – U.S. Navy Capt. Robert Reyes, left, mission commander of Pacific Partnership 2026 (PP26),greets Mr. Lê Chí Công, Quang Tri Department of Irrigation and Hydraulic Works, during a PP26 four-day disaster management workshop in Quang Tri, Vietnam, June 29, 2026. Now in its 22nd iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)