(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Eighth Army Deputy Commanding General Operations (DCG-O) Honors Ceremony 2026 [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Eighth Army Deputy Commanding General Operations (DCG-O) Honors Ceremony 2026

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.30.2026

    Photo by Pvt. Sydney Shank 

    8th Army

    Lt. Gen. Joseph D. Hilbert (left), Eighth Army Commander, Brig. Gen. Robert S. Brown (right), Eighth Army Deputy Commanding General for Operations, and other U.S. servicemembers render a salute during Brig. Gen. Brown's honors ceremony, June 30, 2026, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. The Eighth Army honors ceremony upholds the Army's longstanding customs and traditions professionally. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Sydney Shank)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 22:40
    Photo ID: 9782076
    VIRIN: 260630-A-AU059-7967
    Resolution: 4240x2832
    Size: 3.07 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eighth Army Deputy Commanding General Operations (DCG-O) Honors Ceremony 2026 [Image 3 of 3], by PV2 Sydney Shank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Eighth Army Deputy Commanding General Operations (DCG-O) Honors Ceremony 2026
    Eighth Army Deputy Commanding General Operations (DCG-O) Honors Ceremony 2026
    Eighth Army Deputy Commanding General Operations (DCG-O) Honors Ceremony 2026

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Award Ceremony, Brigadier General Robert S. Brown, Lieutenant General Joseph D. Hilbert

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery