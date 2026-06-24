Lt. Gen. Joseph D. Hilbert (left), Eighth Army Commander, Brig. Gen. Robert S. Brown (right), Eighth Army Deputy Commanding General for Operations, and other U.S. servicemembers render a salute during Brig. Gen. Brown's honors ceremony, June 30, 2026, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. The Eighth Army honors ceremony upholds the Army's longstanding customs and traditions professionally. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Sydney Shank)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 22:40
|Photo ID:
|9782076
|VIRIN:
|260630-A-AU059-7967
|Resolution:
|4240x2832
|Size:
|3.07 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Eighth Army Deputy Commanding General Operations (DCG-O) Honors Ceremony 2026 [Image 3 of 3], by PV2 Sydney Shank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.