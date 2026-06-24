Eighth Army Deputy Commanding General Operations (DCG-O) Honors Ceremony 2026

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Lt. Gen. Joseph D. Hilbert (left), Eighth Army Commander, Brig. Gen. Robert S. Brown (right), Eighth Army Deputy Commanding General for Operations, and other U.S. servicemembers render a salute during Brig. Gen. Brown's honors ceremony, June 30, 2026, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. The Eighth Army honors ceremony upholds the Army's longstanding customs and traditions professionally. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Sydney Shank)