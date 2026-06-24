Medal of Honor recipient and retired Army Capt. Florent Groberg delivers a powerful message of gratitude for military healthcare providers at the 2026 Military Health System Conference. On Aug. 8, 2012, Groberg tackled a suicide bomber, diverting the blast from his unit in Afghanistan. Through the support of dedicated doctors, nurses, and a fellow wounded warrior, he recovered through comprehensive care at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 15:40
|Photo ID:
|9781056
|VIRIN:
|260629-O-VO263-3409
|Resolution:
|1000x929
|Size:
|281.39 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
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|0
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Medal of Honor recipient found hope, lifelines within the Military Health System
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