Medal of Honor recipient found hope, lifelines within the Military Health System

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Medal of Honor recipient and retired Army Capt. Florent Groberg delivers a powerful message of gratitude for military healthcare providers at the 2026 Military Health System Conference. On Aug. 8, 2012, Groberg tackled a suicide bomber, diverting the blast from his unit in Afghanistan. Through the support of dedicated doctors, nurses, and a fellow wounded warrior, he recovered through comprehensive care at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.