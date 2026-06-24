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    Medal of Honor recipient found hope, lifelines within the Military Health System

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    Medal of Honor recipient found hope, lifelines within the Military Health System

    UNITED STATES

    06.29.2026

    Photo by Robert Hammer 

    Office of the Assistant Secretary of War for Health Affairs/Military Health System

    Medal of Honor recipient and retired Army Capt. Florent Groberg delivers a powerful message of gratitude for military healthcare providers at the 2026 Military Health System Conference. On Aug. 8, 2012, Groberg tackled a suicide bomber, diverting the blast from his unit in Afghanistan. Through the support of dedicated doctors, nurses, and a fellow wounded warrior, he recovered through comprehensive care at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 15:40
    Photo ID: 9781056
    VIRIN: 260629-O-VO263-3409
    Resolution: 1000x929
    Size: 281.39 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Medal of Honor recipient found hope, lifelines within the Military Health System, by Robert Hammer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Medal of Honor recipient found hope, lifelines within the Military Health System

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    TAGS

    wounded warrior
    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center
    military nurse
    Florent Groberg
    Medal of Honor
    Warrior Care

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