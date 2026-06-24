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    U.S. Navy Seabees and U.S. Army engineers build 6-stall restroom facility in Vietnam during Pacific Partnership and Pacific Friendship 2026 [Image 11 of 12]

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    U.S. Navy Seabees and U.S. Army engineers build 6-stall restroom facility in Vietnam during Pacific Partnership and Pacific Friendship 2026

    VIETNAM

    06.28.2026

    Photo by Ensign Caroline Lui 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    QUANG TRACH, Vietnam (June 29, 2026) – Pacific Partnership 2026 (PP26) Mission Commander U.S. Navy Capt. Robert Reyes, left, poses for a photo with U.S. Army Pfc. Benjamin Topasna, assigned to 411th Engineering Battalion, after giving him a personal coin during an all-hands call on the site of a Pacific Partnership 2026 engineering project to build a new six-stall restroom facility at the Quang Xuan Primary School in Quang Trach, Vietnam, June 29, 2026. The project, led by PP26 with support from the U.S. Army engineers of Pacific Friendship 2026, aims to enhance the quality of life for the 712 students at the school. Now in its 22nd iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 09:37
    Photo ID: 9779899
    VIRIN: 260629-N-IK052-1128
    Resolution: 3983x2655
    Size: 2.71 MB
    Location: VN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Navy Seabees and U.S. Army engineers build 6-stall restroom facility in Vietnam during Pacific Partnership and Pacific Friendship 2026 [Image 12 of 12], by ENS Caroline Lui, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Navy Seabees and U.S. Army engineers build 6-stall restroom facility in Vietnam during Pacific Partnership and Pacific Friendship 2026
    U.S. Navy Seabees and U.S. Army engineers build 6-stall restroom facility in Vietnam during Pacific Partnership and Pacific Friendship 2026
    U.S. Navy Seabees and U.S. Army engineers build 6-stall restroom facility in Vietnam during Pacific Partnership and Pacific Friendship 2026
    U.S. Navy Seabees and U.S. Army engineers build 6-stall restroom facility in Vietnam during Pacific Partnership and Pacific Friendship 2026
    U.S. Navy Seabees and U.S. Army engineers build 6-stall restroom facility in Vietnam during Pacific Partnership and Pacific Friendship 2026
    U.S. Navy Seabees and U.S. Army engineers build 6-stall restroom facility in Vietnam during Pacific Partnership and Pacific Friendship 2026
    U.S. Navy Seabees and U.S. Army engineers build 6-stall restroom facility in Vietnam during Pacific Partnership and Pacific Friendship 2026
    U.S. Navy Seabees and U.S. Army engineers build 6-stall restroom facility in Vietnam during Pacific Partnership and Pacific Friendship 2026
    U.S. Navy Seabees and U.S. Army engineers build 6-stall restroom facility in Vietnam during Pacific Partnership and Pacific Friendship 2026
    U.S. Navy Seabees and U.S. Army engineers build 6-stall restroom facility in Vietnam during Pacific Partnership and Pacific Friendship 2026
    U.S. Navy Seabees and U.S. Army engineers build 6-stall restroom facility in Vietnam during Pacific Partnership and Pacific Friendship 2026
    U.S. Navy Seabees and U.S. Army engineers build 6-stall restroom facility in Vietnam during Pacific Partnership and Pacific Friendship 2026

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    NMCB 5
    Vietnam
    Pacific Partnership
    PP26
    PF26
    PacificFriendship

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