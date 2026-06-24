U.S. Navy Seabees and U.S. Army engineers build 6-stall restroom facility in Vietnam during Pacific Partnership and Pacific Friendship 2026

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QUANG TRACH, Vietnam (June 29, 2026) – Pacific Partnership 2026 (PP26) Mission Commander U.S. Navy Capt. Robert Reyes thanks the U.S. Navy Seabees of Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 and the U.S. Army engineers of 411th Engineering Battalion for their work on a Pacific Partnership 2026 engineering project to build a new six-stall restroom facility at the Quang Xuan Primary School in Quang Trach, Vietnam, June 29, 2026. The project, led by PP26 with support from the U.S. Army engineers of Pacific Friendship 2026, aims to enhance the quality of life for the 712 students at the school. Now in its 22nd iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)