(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Johns Hopkins University Alumni Tour USS Marinette (LCS 25) [Image 6 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Johns Hopkins University Alumni Tour USS Marinette (LCS 25)

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Greggory Fisher 

    Naval District Washington

    BALTIMORE (June 27, 2026) Engineman 2nd Class Christopher Dennis receives an award from a member of the Johns Hopkins University Alumni aboard Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Marinette (LCS 25) during SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore. SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations, and public events throughout Baltimore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Greggory Fisher)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2026
    Date Posted: 06.28.2026 11:56
    Photo ID: 9778578
    VIRIN: 260627-N-RW333-1100
    Resolution: 5134x3423
    Size: 2.3 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Johns Hopkins University Alumni Tour USS Marinette (LCS 25) [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Greggory Fisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Johns Hopkins University Alumni Tour USS Marinette (LCS 25)
    Johns Hopkins University Alumni Tour USS Marinette (LCS 25)
    Johns Hopkins University Alumni Tour USS Marinette (LCS 25)
    Johns Hopkins University Alumni Tour USS Marinette (LCS 25)
    Johns Hopkins University Alumni Tour USS Marinette (LCS 25)
    Johns Hopkins University Alumni Tour USS Marinette (LCS 25)
    Johns Hopkins University Alumni Tour USS Marinette (LCS 25)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LCS 25
    Freedom250
    Sail250
    Sail250Maryland

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery