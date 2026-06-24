Johns Hopkins University Alumni Tour USS Marinette (LCS 25)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

BALTIMORE (June 27, 2026) U.S. Navy Sailors give a tour of Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Marinette (LCS 25) to Johns Hopkins University Alumni during SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore. SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations, and public events throughout Baltimore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Greggory Fisher)