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    U.S. Marines conduct MAAWS live-fire range

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    U.S. Marines conduct MAAWS live-fire range

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jashua Hernandez Ramos 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. William Burdier, a rifleman assigned to 2nd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepares to fire an M3A1 multi-role anti-armor anti-personnel weapon system during a live-fire range as part of Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026 at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, June 23, 2026. Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. Burdier is a native of Pennsylvania. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jashua Hernandez Ramos)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.27.2026 02:13
    Photo ID: 9777193
    VIRIN: 260623-M-BX561-1035
    Resolution: 5766x3844
    Size: 7.45 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 18
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, U.S. Marines conduct MAAWS live-fire range, by LCpl Jashua Hernandez Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Integrated
    Prepared
    15th MEU
    RIMPAC 26
    Exercise Rim of the Pacific 26

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