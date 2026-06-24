(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    VMGR-152 refuels VMFA-242 aircraft during Valiant Shield [Image 11 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    VMGR-152 refuels VMFA-242 aircraft during Valiant Shield

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    06.25.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Cecilia Campbell 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing     

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Ryan Corvaia, a plane captain with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, inspects a KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft after flight in support of Valiant Shield 2026 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 25, 2026. Exercises like Valiant Shield allow Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the joint force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. Corvaia is a native of Missouri. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Cecilia Campbell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.27.2026 01:50
    Photo ID: 9777181
    VIRIN: 260625-M-PK775-1638
    Resolution: 2987x4480
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMGR-152 refuels VMFA-242 aircraft during Valiant Shield [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Cecilia Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VMGR-152 refuels VMFA-242 aircraft during Valiant Shield
    VMGR-152 refuels VMFA-242 aircraft during Valiant Shield
    VMGR-152 refuels VMFA-242 aircraft during Valiant Shield
    VMGR-152 refuels VMFA-242 aircraft during Valiant Shield
    VMGR-152 refuels VMFA-242 aircraft during Valiant Shield
    VMGR-152 refuels VMFA-242 aircraft during Valiant Shield
    VMGR-152 refuels VMFA-242 aircraft during Valiant Shield
    VMGR-152 refuels VMFA-242 aircraft during Valiant Shield
    VMGR-152 refuels VMFA-242 aircraft during Valiant Shield
    VMGR-152 refuels VMFA-242 aircraft during Valiant Shield
    VMGR-152 refuels VMFA-242 aircraft during Valiant Shield

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    flightline
    Sumos
    F-35B
    MAG12
    #VALIANTSHIELD
    KC-130J

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery