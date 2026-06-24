A U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing flies off the coast of Guam in support of Valiant Shield 2026, June 25, 2026. Exercises like Valiant Shield allow Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the joint force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Cecilia Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2026 01:50
|Photo ID:
|9777179
|VIRIN:
|260625-M-PK775-1574
|Resolution:
|4296x2864
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VMGR-152 refuels VMFA-242 aircraft during Valiant Shield [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Cecilia Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.