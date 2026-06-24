VMGR-152 refuels VMFA-242 aircraft during Valiant Shield

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U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Angel Rascon, a plane captain with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, communicates with pilots while aerial refueling in support of Valiant Shield 2026 over the Pacific Ocean, June 25, 2026. Exercises like Valiant Shield allow Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the joint force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. Rascon is a native of New Mexico. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Cecilia Campbell)