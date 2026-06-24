Pacific Partnership 2026 Engineering Team Conduct Renovations at Le Ninh Medical Center in Quang Tri, Vietnam

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QUANG TRI, Vietnam (June 26, 2026) – U.S. Navy Equipment Operator Constructionman Rene Fernandez, bottom, and U.S. Navy Steelworker 3rd Class David McMillen, assigned to Amphibious Construction Battalion (ACB) 1, draw measurements with a box beam level on a construction site wall as part of a Pacific Partnership 2026 and Pacific Friendship 2026 joint engineering project to renovate two restroom facilities at the Le Ninh Medical Center in Quang Tri, Vietnam, June 26, 2026. Now in its 22nd iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin E. Yarborough)