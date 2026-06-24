Barksdale AFB Air Force Ball Save The Date

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This graphic was created to inform Barksdale Airmen and families of the scheduled date for the 79th Air Force Ball at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, created on June 12, 2026. The annual event commemorates the U.S. Air Force's birthday and celebrates the service and achievements of Airmen throughout history. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Maxwell Cunningham)