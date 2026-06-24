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    Barksdale AFB Air Force Ball Save The Date

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    Barksdale AFB Air Force Ball Save The Date

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Photo by Airman Maxwell Cunningham 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    This graphic was created to inform Barksdale Airmen and families of the scheduled date for the 79th Air Force Ball at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, created on June 12, 2026. The annual event commemorates the U.S. Air Force's birthday and celebrates the service and achievements of Airmen throughout history. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Maxwell Cunningham)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 16:35
    Photo ID: 9776446
    VIRIN: 260612-F-LV921-1001
    Resolution: 2550x3300
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barksdale AFB Air Force Ball Save The Date, by Amn Maxwell Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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