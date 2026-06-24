Retiree Health Fair Connects JBLM Community with Health Care Resources

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MADIGAN ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. -- Retirees, family members, and beneficiaries visited Waller Hall for the Retiree Health Fair, where they connected with experts from across Joint Base Lewis-McChord and learned about the health care resources available to them. Representatives from a variety of medical services answered questions and provided information on preventive screenings, laboratory services, health education classes and other programs designed to support lifelong health and wellness.



Attendees also had the opportunity to pick up a complimentary copy of the new Puget Sound Patient Guidebook, a comprehensive resource designed to help Military Health System beneficiaries navigate health care services throughout the Puget Sound region.



Following the health fair, many attendees continued the celebration at Freedom Fest, part of America's 250th Birthday observance. The event featured the I Corps and Freedom Fest Retiree Appreciation Day, carnival rides, Kids World, static military displays, JBLM Fight Night, live entertainment, food and a variety of family-friendly activities.