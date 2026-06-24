Three Defenders Honored for Life Saving Actions

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left: U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joe Jimenez, 2nd Security Forces Squadron certified law enforcement officer, Staff Sgt. Danny Gonzalez, 2nd SFS response force lead, and Staff Sgt. Martin Schortye, 2nd SFS base defense operation center controller, pose for a photo at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, June 5, 2026. The three defenders received the American Red Cross Lifesaving Award and an Air and Space Achievement Medal for their lifesaving actions following a motorcycle accident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Laiken King) (Portions of this image have been blurred for operational security.)