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    Three Defenders Honored for Life Saving Actions

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    Three Defenders Honored for Life Saving Actions

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Laiken King 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    From left: U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joe Jimenez, 2nd Security Forces Squadron certified law enforcement officer, Staff Sgt. Danny Gonzalez, 2nd SFS response force lead, and Staff Sgt. Martin Schortye, 2nd SFS base defense operation center controller, pose for a photo at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, June 5, 2026. The three defenders received the American Red Cross Lifesaving Award and an Air and Space Achievement Medal for their lifesaving actions following a motorcycle accident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Laiken King) (Portions of this image have been blurred for operational security.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 16:32
    Photo ID: 9776431
    VIRIN: 260605-F-PW635-1001
    Resolution: 4391x3578
    Size: 5 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Three Defenders Honored for Life Saving Actions, by SrA Laiken King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Barksdale Air Force Base
    2nd Security Forces Squadron
    3P0XX Security Forces
    Air and Space Achievement Medal
    American Red Cross Lifesaving Award

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