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    Service members compete during RIMPAC 2026 volleyball tournament [Image 5 of 5]

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    Service members compete during RIMPAC 2026 volleyball tournament

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jose Villasenor 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theadore Roosevelt (CVN 71) and Chilean Navy sailors assigned to Chilean Navy frigate CNS Almirante Condell (FF 06) pose for a photo during a volleyball tournament as part of Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 25, 2026. Thirty nations, over 30 surface ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jose Villasenor)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 01:59
    Photo ID: 9774387
    VIRIN: 260625-M-KB008-1214
    Resolution: 6272x4480
    Size: 17.47 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Service members compete during RIMPAC 2026 volleyball tournament [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Jose Villasenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Service members compete during RIMPAC 2026 volleyball tournament
    Service members compete during RIMPAC 2026 volleyball tournament
    Service members compete during RIMPAC 2026 volleyball tournament
    Service members compete during RIMPAC 2026 volleyball tournament
    Service members compete during RIMPAC 2026 volleyball tournament

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    Partners
    Third Fleet
    Integrated
    Prepared
    RIMPAC 26
    Exercise Rim of the Pacific 26

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