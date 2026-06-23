Mountainfest Salute to the Nation

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Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division display the 50 states and American territories' flags during the Salute to the Nation event, June 25, 2026, at Fort Drum, NY. As the nation marks its 250th birthday, Mountainfest provides a solemn opportunity for the 10th Mountain Division to honor its fallen Mountaineers and their Gold Star Families, reaffirming that their sacrifice is a direct continuation to defending liberty. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Isaiah Mount.)