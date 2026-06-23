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    Mountainfest Salute to the Nation [Image 2 of 3]

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    Mountainfest Salute to the Nation

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2026

    Photo by Spc. Isaiah Mount 

    10th Mountain Division

    Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division display the 50 states and American territories' flags during the Salute to the Nation event, June 25, 2026, at Fort Drum, NY. As the nation marks its 250th birthday, Mountainfest provides a solemn opportunity for the 10th Mountain Division to honor its fallen Mountaineers and their Gold Star Families, reaffirming that their sacrifice is a direct continuation to defending liberty. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Isaiah Mount.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 18:33
    Photo ID: 9773859
    VIRIN: 260625-A-ND131-3098
    Resolution: 6100x4067
    Size: 6.34 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Mountainfest Salute to the Nation [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Isaiah Mount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Mountainfest 2026, 10th Mountain Division, Climb to Glory!

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