Mountainfest Salute to the Nation

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Attendees of the 10th Mountain Division Salute to the Nation event stand for the playing of the National Anthem, June 25, 2026, at Fort Drum, NY. As the nation marks its 250th birthday, Mountainfest provides a solemn opportunity for the 10th Mountain Division to honor its fallen Mountaineers and their Gold Star Families, reaffirming that their sacrifice is a direct continuation to defending liberty. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Isaiah Mount.)