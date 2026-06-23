Attendees of the 10th Mountain Division Salute to the Nation event stand for the playing of the National Anthem, June 25, 2026, at Fort Drum, NY. As the nation marks its 250th birthday, Mountainfest provides a solemn opportunity for the 10th Mountain Division to honor its fallen Mountaineers and their Gold Star Families, reaffirming that their sacrifice is a direct continuation to defending liberty. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Isaiah Mount.)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 18:33
|Photo ID:
|9773856
|VIRIN:
|260625-A-ND131-3089
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|5.7 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mountainfest Salute to the Nation [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Isaiah Mount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.