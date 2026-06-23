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    Mountainfest 2026 Division Live [Image 2 of 3]

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    Mountainfest 2026 Division Live

    NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Kelsall 

    10th Mountain Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division (LI) fly in a UH-60 during the annual Mountainfest Division Live event on June 25, 2026 at Fort Drum, NY. The Division Live event allows Soldiers of Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division the opportunity to display their training to their North Country neighbors. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Kelsall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 18:28
    Photo ID: 9773837
    VIRIN: 260625-A-VO371-6905
    Resolution: 3607x2405
    Size: 588.4 KB
    Location: NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Mountainfest 2026 Division Live [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Alexander Kelsall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Climb to Glory!
    U.S. Army
    10th Mountain Division
    Mountainfest 2026

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