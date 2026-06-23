Mountainfest 2026 Division Live

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division (LI) fly in a UH-60 during the annual Mountainfest Division Live event on June 25, 2026 at Fort Drum, NY. The Division Live event allows Soldiers of Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division the opportunity to display their training to their North Country neighbors. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Kelsall)