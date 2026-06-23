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U.S. Army Maj. General David Mikolaities, The Adjutant General of the New Hampshire National Guard, reloads a rifle in preparing to shoot the next round at the New Hampshire Army National Guard 2026 TAG Marksmanship Match at Fort Devens, Massachusetts, June 13, 2026. This event is an annual competition open to all NHNG and its state partners, El Salvador, and Cabo Verde. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. April S. Jackson