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U.S. Army Maj. General David Mikolaities, The Adjutant General of the New Hampshire National Guard, shoots rifle in prone position at the New Hampshire Army National Guard 2026 TAG Marksmanship Match at Fort Devens, Massachusetts, June 13, 2026. This event is an annual competition open to all NHNG and its state partners, El Salvador, and Cabo Verde. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. April S. Jackson)