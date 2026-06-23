Historic views of recreation at Lake Texoma

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Historic photo: Boaters gather along the shoreline at Lake Texoma, Sept. 3, 1967.



Construction began in August 1939 and was completed in February 1944 at a cost of $54 million. The project was first operated for full flood control without any restrictions in January 1944. The installation of two generators was completed in September 1949. Initially Lake Texoma was authorized for flood control, hydropower and water supply. Recreation was not officially added as a project purpose by Congress until 1988.