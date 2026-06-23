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    Task Force sail 250

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    Task Force sail 250

    UNITED STATES

    06.24.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Xavier Alicea 

    2nd Marine Division

    This vector logo was created with Adobe Illustrator to represent Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Sail 250. SAIL250 is a celebration of America’s maritime heritage and the nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together U.S. and international ships, Marines, Sailors, and community partners throughout Norfolk, Maryland, New York, and Boston.  (U.S. Marine Corps Graphic by Cpl Xavier Alicea)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 19:33
    Photo ID: 9771535
    VIRIN: 260624-M-UT443-1001
    Resolution: 4500x4500
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force sail 250, by Cpl Xavier Alicea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USMC News
    America250
    Sail 250
    Sail 250 Baltimore
    Sail 250 Maryland
    SAIL250ATLANTIC

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