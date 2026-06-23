This vector logo was created with Adobe Illustrator to represent Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Sail 250. SAIL250 is a celebration of America’s maritime heritage and the nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together U.S. and international ships, Marines, Sailors, and community partners throughout Norfolk, Maryland, New York, and Boston. (U.S. Marine Corps Graphic by Cpl Xavier Alicea)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 19:33
|Photo ID:
|9771535
|VIRIN:
|260624-M-UT443-1001
|Resolution:
|4500x4500
|Size:
|2.89 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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