1-114th Night Qual

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U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 114th Infantry Regiment, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey Army National Guard, conduct a night time individual weapons qualification at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, June 24, 2026. The 1-114th Infantry Regiment conducts their annual training in preparation for future deployments. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth Cohen)