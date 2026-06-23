1-114th Night Qual

U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 114th Infantry Regiment, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey Army National Guard, conduct a night time individual weapons qualification at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, June 24, 2026. The 1-114th Infantry Regiment conducts their annual training in preparation for future deployments. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth Cohen)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 19:26
|Photo ID:
|9771530
|VIRIN:
|260624-A-AA072-1187
|Resolution:
|6960x4640
|Size:
|4.41 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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