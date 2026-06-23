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    1-114th Night Qual [Image 40 of 44]

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    1-114th Night Qual

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Seth Cohen 

    New Jersey National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion

    U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 114th Infantry Regiment, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey Army National Guard, conduct a night time individual weapons qualification at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, June 24, 2026. The 1-114th Infantry Regiment conducts their annual training in preparation for future deployments. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth Cohen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 19:26
    Photo ID: 9771529
    VIRIN: 260622-A-AA072-1204
    Resolution: 6960x4640
    Size: 2.61 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-114th Night Qual [Image 44 of 44], by SGT Seth Cohen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    M16
    M249
    Night Qual
    National Guard
    Infantry

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