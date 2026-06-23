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    75th FA BDE Headquarters and Headquarters Battery Change of Responsibility [Image 18 of 120]

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    75th FA BDE Headquarters and Headquarters Battery Change of Responsibility

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Emaney Wilson 

    75th Field Artillery Brigade

    1st Sgt. Shawn Thomas, outgoing First Sergeant of 75th Field Artillery Brigade, Headquarters and Headquarters Battery (75th HHB), gives a speech at the Change of Responsibility Ceremony at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, on June 5, 2026. Honoring 75th HHB's history and ensuring the future of the unit through the traditional passing of the colors, the dedication to the unit the official transfer of the care and well-being of 75th HHB Soldiers to incoming First Sergeant, 1st Sgt. Thomas Freese from his successor during the Change of Command ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Emaney Wilson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 17:50
    Photo ID: 9771387
    VIRIN: 260605-A-SS410-1072
    Resolution: 4235x2823
    Size: 3.99 MB
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 75th FA BDE Headquarters and Headquarters Battery Change of Responsibility [Image 120 of 120], by CPL Emaney Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    75th FA BDE Headquarters and Headquarters Battery Change of Responsibility
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