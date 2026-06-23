75th FA BDE Headquarters and Headquarters Battery Change of Responsibility

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1st Sgt. Shawn Thomas, outgoing First Sergeant of 75th Field Artillery Brigade, Headquarters and Headquarters Battery (75th HHB), gives a speech at the Change of Responsibility Ceremony at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, on June 5, 2026. Honoring 75th HHB's history and ensuring the future of the unit through the traditional passing of the colors, the dedication to the unit the official transfer of the care and well-being of 75th HHB Soldiers to incoming First Sergeant, 1st Sgt. Thomas Freese from his successor during the Change of Command ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Emaney Wilson)