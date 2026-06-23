2nd Security Forces Squadron Assumption of Command Ceremony

U.S. Airmen from the 2nd Security Forces Squadron render a salute during the presentation of colors and singing of the National Anthem during the 2 SFS assumption of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 27, 2026. Throughout U.S. history, the playing of the national anthem has been a military tradition to mark the start of formal ceremonies and events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maxwell Cunningham)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 14:45
|Photo ID:
|9770586
|VIRIN:
|260527-F-LV921-1012
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.22 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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