2nd Security Forces Squadron Assumption of Command Ceremony

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U.S. Airmen from the 2nd Security Forces Squadron render a salute during the presentation of colors and singing of the National Anthem during the 2 SFS assumption of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 27, 2026. Throughout U.S. history, the playing of the national anthem has been a military tradition to mark the start of formal ceremonies and events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maxwell Cunningham)