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    2nd Security Forces Squadron Assumption of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

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    2nd Security Forces Squadron Assumption of Command Ceremony

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2026

    Photo by Airman Maxwell Cunningham 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Airmen from the 2nd Security Forces Squadron render a salute during the presentation of colors and singing of the National Anthem during the 2 SFS assumption of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 27, 2026. Throughout U.S. history, the playing of the national anthem has been a military tradition to mark the start of formal ceremonies and events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maxwell Cunningham)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 14:45
    Photo ID: 9770586
    VIRIN: 260527-F-LV921-1012
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.22 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2nd Security Forces Squadron Assumption of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Maxwell Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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