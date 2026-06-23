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U.S. Airmen from the 2nd Bomb Wing Honor Guard present the colors during the 2nd Security Forces Squadron assumption of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 27, 2026. The ceremony signified the formal transfer of authority and responsibility for the 2 SFS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maxwell Cunningham)