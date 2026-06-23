96th Bomb Squadron Change of Command Ceremony

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ryan Taylor, 96th Bomb Squadron commander, reveals his name on a B-52H Stratofortress aircraft during the 96 BS change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 21, 2026. The name reveal ceremony signifies the formal transfer of authority and responsibility for the 96 BS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maxwell Cunningham)