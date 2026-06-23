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    96th Bomb Squadron Change of Command Ceremony [Image 2 of 4]

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    96th Bomb Squadron Change of Command Ceremony

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Photo by Airman Maxwell Cunningham 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ryan Taylor, 96th Bomb Squadron commander, reveals his name on a B-52H Stratofortress aircraft during the 96 BS change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 21, 2026. The name reveal ceremony signifies the formal transfer of authority and responsibility for the 96 BS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maxwell Cunningham)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 14:45
    Photo ID: 9770572
    VIRIN: 260521-F-LV921-1153
    Resolution: 3864x2571
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 96th Bomb Squadron Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Maxwell Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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