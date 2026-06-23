U.S. Airmen assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing Honor Guard present the colors during the 96th Bomb Squadron change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 21, 2026. A change of command is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maxwell Cunningham)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 14:45
|Photo ID:
|9770568
|VIRIN:
|260521-F-LV921-1003
|Resolution:
|5870x3913
|Size:
|4.31 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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