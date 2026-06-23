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U.S. Airmen assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing Honor Guard present the colors during the 96th Bomb Squadron change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 21, 2026. A change of command is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maxwell Cunningham)