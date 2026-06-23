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    Gorch Fock Joins International Fleet ahead of America’s 250th Anniversary Events SAIL250 Maryland [Image 3 of 3]

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    Gorch Fock Joins International Fleet ahead of America’s 250th Anniversary Events SAIL250 Maryland

    UNITED STATES

    06.24.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Polk 

    Naval District Washington

    BALTIMORE (June 24, 2026) The German navy sail training ship Gorch Fock transits Baltimore Harbor en route to its berth during SAIL250 Maryland. The three-masted barque is among the international tall ships participating in the maritime celebration honoring America’s 250th anniversary and welcoming visitors to Baltimore’s waterfront.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 13:25
    Photo ID: 9770377
    VIRIN: 260624-N-MP113-1049
    Resolution: 4800x3200
    Size: 3.14 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Gorch Fock Joins International Fleet ahead of America’s 250th Anniversary Events SAIL250 Maryland [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Michael Polk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Gorch Fock Joins International Fleet ahead of America’s 250th Anniversary Events SAIL250 Maryland
    Gorch Fock Joins International Fleet ahead of America’s 250th Anniversary Events SAIL250 Maryland
    Gorch Fock Joins International Fleet ahead of America’s 250th Anniversary Events SAIL250 Maryland

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    Freedom250
    Sail250Maryland

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