Gorch Fock Joins International Fleet ahead of America’s 250th Anniversary Events SAIL250 Maryland

BALTIMORE (June 24, 2026) The German navy sail training ship Gorch Fock transits Baltimore Harbor en route to its berth during SAIL250 Maryland. The three-masted barque is among the international tall ships participating in the maritime celebration honoring America’s 250th anniversary and welcoming visitors to Baltimore’s waterfront.
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 13:25
|Photo ID:
|9770377
|VIRIN:
|260624-N-MP113-1049
|Resolution:
|4800x3200
|Size:
|3.14 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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