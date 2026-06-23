Mountainfest 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Soldier from 10th Mountain Division Artillery (DIVARTY), 10th Mountain Division (LI) runs to base during a softball tournament for Mountainfest June 24, 2026, at Fort Drum, NY. Through physically demanding competitions held during Mountainfest, 10th Mountain Division Soldiers showcase the readiness, teamwork, and competitive fire that define the “Climb to Glory” spirit and make them the world’s most effective light infantry division. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Isaiah Mount.)