A Soldier from 10th Mountain Division Artillery (DIVARTY), 10th Mountain Division (LI) runs to base during a softball tournament for Mountainfest June 24, 2026, at Fort Drum, NY. Through physically demanding competitions held during Mountainfest, 10th Mountain Division Soldiers showcase the readiness, teamwork, and competitive fire that define the “Climb to Glory” spirit and make them the world’s most effective light infantry division. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Isaiah Mount.)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 13:23
|Photo ID:
|9770342
|VIRIN:
|260624-A-ND131-1262
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.62 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mountainfest 2026 [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Isaiah Mount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.