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    Mountainfest 2026 [Image 3 of 4]

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    Mountainfest 2026

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2026

    Photo by Spc. Isaiah Mount 

    10th Mountain Division

    A Soldier from 10th Mountain Division Artillery (DIVARTY), 10th Mountain Division (LI) runs to base during a softball tournament for Mountainfest June 24, 2026, at Fort Drum, NY. Through physically demanding competitions held during Mountainfest, 10th Mountain Division Soldiers showcase the readiness, teamwork, and competitive fire that define the “Climb to Glory” spirit and make them the world’s most effective light infantry division. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Isaiah Mount.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 13:23
    Photo ID: 9770342
    VIRIN: 260624-A-ND131-1262
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.62 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Mountainfest 2026 [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Isaiah Mount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Mountainfest 2026, 10th Mountain Division, Climb to Glory!

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