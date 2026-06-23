COURTSEY PHOTO: Leaders and personnel from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Medical Service School and U.S. Army Medical Department Activity-Japan (MEDDAC-J) stand together for a group photo following an award ceremony at the JGSDF Medical Service School in Tokyo on May 18. The gathering underscores the ironclad partnership and shared commitment to interoperability as one combined medical team.
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 04:08
|Photo ID:
|9769253
|VIRIN:
|260518-O-RF034-6925
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.21 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Forging a Bilateral Lifesaving Force: MEDDAC-J NCO Honored by JGSDF Medical Service School [Image 3 of 3], by Naoko Kanda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Forging a Bilateral Lifesaving Force: MEDDAC-J NCO Honored by JGSDF Medical Service School
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