Forging a Bilateral Lifesaving Force: MEDDAC-J NCO Honored by JGSDF Medical Service School

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COURTSEY PHOTO: Leaders and personnel from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Medical Service School and U.S. Army Medical Department Activity-Japan (MEDDAC-J) stand together for a group photo following an award ceremony at the JGSDF Medical Service School in Tokyo on May 18. The gathering underscores the ironclad partnership and shared commitment to interoperability as one combined medical team.