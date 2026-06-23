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    Forging a Bilateral Lifesaving Force: MEDDAC-J NCO Honored by JGSDF Medical Service School [Image 2 of 3]

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    Forging a Bilateral Lifesaving Force: MEDDAC-J NCO Honored by JGSDF Medical Service School

    JAPAN

    05.17.2026

    Photo by Naoko Kanda 

    U.S.Army Medical Department Activity-Japan (MEDDAC-J)

    Maj. Gen. Tomomasa Shiraishi, commandant of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Medical Service School, expresses his profound gratitude to U.S. Army Col. Gary Hughes, commander of U.S. Army Medical Department Activity-Japan (MEDDAC-J) during an award ceremony on May 18 at the JGSDF Medical Service School in Tokyo. This moment highlights the strong leadership and unwavering mutual trust that enables the successful partnership between U.S. and Japanese medical forces.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 04:08
    Photo ID: 9769249
    VIRIN: 260518-O-RF034-3822
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.71 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Forging a Bilateral Lifesaving Force: MEDDAC-J NCO Honored by JGSDF Medical Service School [Image 3 of 3], by Naoko Kanda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Forging a Bilateral Lifesaving Force: MEDDAC-J NCO Honored by JGSDF Medical Service School
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