Maj. Gen. Tomomasa Shiraishi, commandant of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Medical Service School, expresses his profound gratitude to U.S. Army Col. Gary Hughes, commander of U.S. Army Medical Department Activity-Japan (MEDDAC-J) during an award ceremony on May 18 at the JGSDF Medical Service School in Tokyo. This moment highlights the strong leadership and unwavering mutual trust that enables the successful partnership between U.S. and Japanese medical forces.
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 04:08
|Photo ID:
|9769249
|VIRIN:
|260518-O-RF034-3822
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|3.71 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
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Forging a Bilateral Lifesaving Force: MEDDAC-J NCO Honored by JGSDF Medical Service School
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