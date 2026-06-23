Maj. Gen. Tomomasa Shiraishi, commandant of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Medical Service School, presents the JGSDF Achievement Medal to U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Justin Akers of U.S. Army Medical Department Activity-Japan (MEDDAC-J) on May 18 at the JGSDF Medical Service School in Tokyo. The award recognizes his outstanding dedication and contributions to advancing bilateral medical readiness.
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 04:08
|Photo ID:
|9769248
|VIRIN:
|260518-O-RF034-2793
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.1 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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Forging a Bilateral Lifesaving Force: MEDDAC-J NCO Honored by JGSDF Medical Service School
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