Forging a Bilateral Lifesaving Force: MEDDAC-J NCO Honored by JGSDF Medical Service School

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Maj. Gen. Tomomasa Shiraishi, commandant of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Medical Service School, presents the JGSDF Achievement Medal to U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Justin Akers of U.S. Army Medical Department Activity-Japan (MEDDAC-J) on May 18 at the JGSDF Medical Service School in Tokyo. The award recognizes his outstanding dedication and contributions to advancing bilateral medical readiness.