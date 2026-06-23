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    Forging a Bilateral Lifesaving Force: MEDDAC-J NCO Honored by JGSDF Medical Service School [Image 1 of 3]

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    Forging a Bilateral Lifesaving Force: MEDDAC-J NCO Honored by JGSDF Medical Service School

    JAPAN

    05.17.2026

    Photo by Naoko Kanda 

    U.S.Army Medical Department Activity-Japan (MEDDAC-J)

    Maj. Gen. Tomomasa Shiraishi, commandant of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Medical Service School, presents the JGSDF Achievement Medal to U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Justin Akers of U.S. Army Medical Department Activity-Japan (MEDDAC-J) on May 18 at the JGSDF Medical Service School in Tokyo. The award recognizes his outstanding dedication and contributions to advancing bilateral medical readiness.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 04:08
    Photo ID: 9769248
    VIRIN: 260518-O-RF034-2793
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.1 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    Forging a Bilateral Lifesaving Force: MEDDAC-J NCO Honored by JGSDF Medical Service School
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